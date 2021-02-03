Fire breaks out at godown in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, locals say electric short circuit led to blaze
A fire broke out at the Maniyari police station Muzaffarpur early Wednesday with an official citing an electric short circuit as the reason for the blaze, news agency ANI reported.
"The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames," sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra was quoted as saying.
More details are awaited.
