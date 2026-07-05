Five day monsoon session of Bihar legislature from July 20 to July 24

The five day monsoon session of the state assembly and state legislative council will take place from July 20th to July 24 in which several important legislative business including presentation of the first supplementary budget will take place.

Bihar assembly building (File photo)

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A notification for convening the monsoon session of the state assembly was issued by the parliamentary affairs department on Sunday.

As per the schedule, ordinances promulgated by the Governor during interregnum period between the last budget session and monsoon session would be placed in the state assembly on the first day of the sitting, along with presentation of the first supplementary budget for financial year 2026-27 and obituary references would be taken up apart from other business.

On the July 21st and July 22nd, important bill would be tabled for being passed by the state assembly apart from other legislative business where as on July 23rd, there will be a debate on the first supplementary budget and voting on it. Non governmental resolutions will be taken up on the concluding day of the session.

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{{^usCountry}} There are indications the monsoon session of the state legislature will start on a stormy note with the opposition parties mainly, RJD, Congress and left parties likely to corner the government on the rising crime, police encounters in recent one month, including the police shootout at Bilauti in which social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwary was killed on June 17, and other public issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are indications the monsoon session of the state legislature will start on a stormy note with the opposition parties mainly, RJD, Congress and left parties likely to corner the government on the rising crime, police encounters in recent one month, including the police shootout at Bilauti in which social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwary was killed on June 17, and other public issues. {{/usCountry}}

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This will be the first session of when chief minister Samrat Choudhary led NDA government will take up legislative business after former chief minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation on April 14. CM Choudhary had faced a floor test in the assembly in a one-day session earlier on April 24.