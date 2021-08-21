Five held for throwing acid at woman in Bihar

Five people have been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a 19-year-old woman for turning down the marriage proposal of one of them in Bihar’s Nalanda, police said. Sajan Kumar Sao, who was in a relationship with the woman, allegedly hatched the plot for the attack, they added

Nalanda SP Hariprasath S said that after the attack, police scanned CCTV footage and got some vital clues about the attackers.

He added the woman’s family had rejected Sao’s proposal that prompted him to plot the attack. “With the help of relatives and friend Chhotu, he threw acid on the woman when she along with her cousin was going to a shopping mall.” He said during questioning Sao confessed he convinced Chhotu to get acid thrown so that she could be hurt but not killed.

The CCTV footage from the crime spot showed Sao was in the area where the woman was attacked. When he was picked up for questioning, he confessed.