Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Flagged three concerns, says Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on caste headcount
patna news

Flagged three concerns, says Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on caste headcount

Bihar chief minister NItish Kumar told reporters after the all-party meeting on caste census that the BJP wasn’t opposed to the exercise but expressed the inability to conduct the count on a national scale due to certain issues
Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal put out a Facebook post after the all-party meeting to clarify his party’s stand on the exercise (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByArun Kumar

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday said that he raised three key concerns about the caste-based headcount that was discussed at an all-party meeting in Patna earlier in the evening.

Hours after chief minister Nitish Kumar announced that all political parties have unanimously agreed to the caste-based count, Jaiswal listed his three concerns in a Facebook post. “Through the survey, the names of Rohingya and Bangladeshis should not get added so that they can claim citizenship on that basis later on,” he said.

His second concern was regarding the “proclivity of forward Sheikh Muslims in Seemanchal to claim the benefits of backwards” by presenting themselves as Kulhariya and other backward groups.

“The survey will have to ensure that the list does not fudge the real status. There are thousands of such examples, which affect the backwards. The third concern is that as per government figures, there are 3,747 castes in India, while the Centre itself said in its affidavit about 4.30 lakh caste names emerged during the survey in 2011. This should not happen in Bihar and it will require utmost caution,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

“The government drafts its schemes as per the census figures. At present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running over 60 schemes for the welfare of the poor and all are inclusive in nature. There is no distinction on the basis of caste,” he added.

To be sure, Union minister Giriraj Singh also expressed apprehension that Rohingyas or Bangladeshi nationals may try to get included. “They should not be included in the survey to achieve legitimacy,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP