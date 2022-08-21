Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna

PATNA: The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. “Plying of boats at night has been banned and the trend of the river is being watched continuously,” said the DM, adding that those living within the embankments would be evacuated once the river jumps the danger level.

Abated by heavy rains in its catchment areas, the Ganga is maintaining the rising trend all across its course in Bihar. According to the water resources department’s bulletin, the water in Ganga was rising at the rate of 1cm/hour and was below 70cm the danger mark at Digha Ghat on Sunday. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level.

“The water level of Ganga is likely to touch the danger level in a day or two, as heavy rains have wreaked havoc in upper catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh among others,” said a WRD officer, adding that Kosi was flowing above the danger level at Basua in Supaul and was maintaining the rising trend in Khagaria and at Kursela in Katihar.

Central water commission (CWC) reports said that all major rivers in north Bihar, including Burhi Gandak and Kamala Balan, were rising in their courses, though they are below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.

