Flood threat looms over Patna as Ganga crosses danger mark; CM takes stock

Flood threat looms large over capital city Patna after River Ganga crossed the danger level (DL) at Gandhi Ghat on Tuesday, while the river maintains a rising trend across its stretch in the state. Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar visited flood-hit areas of Vaishali, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Chapra districts to take stock of relief operations amid lurking fear of resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic.

The river’s tributaries, Punpun and Dardha, are also in spate and reportedly causing damage in southern areas of Patna, inundating dozens of villages of Dhanarua and Masaurhi blocks.

As per reports, zamindari embankments along Dardha river have been washed away at many places in Dhanarua block, leaving thousands marooned. The floodwaters are also posing threat to overtop the Patna-Gaya highway, which is barely two to three metres above the water at a diversion near Masaurhi.

Officials in the water resources department (WRD) said the Ganga was flowing nearly 30cm above the DL at Gandhi Ghat and 26cm above the DL at Hathidah, and almost touched the red mark of 50.45m near Digha Ghat. The river’s water level is also approaching the DL at Kahalgaon and maintains a rising trend, officials said.

Punpun has jumped the DL at Sripalpur by around two metres, engulfing low-lying areas of south Patna region, they said.

River Kosi, that earlier breached its embankment near Dagmara in Supaul, has flooded five out of seven blocks of flood-prone Khagaria district. The floodwaters from Bagmati, which still flows above the danger marks at Sonakhan in Sitamarhi, Benibad in Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat in Darbhanga, has left thousands marooned. Kamala Balan and Khiroi rivers are also flowing above the DL in Madhubani and Darhbanga districts, respectively.

Taking serious note, the CM during his visit instructed district authorities concerned to carry out relief operations on a war footing and ensure adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at relief camps. Additional chief secretary, roads, Amrit Lal Meena, water resources secretary Sanjeen Hans and other senior officers accompanied the CM.