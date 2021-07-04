Floods take toll on train movement in Bihar

After inundating a vast stretch of plains in north Bihar, swollen rivers have begun to take a toll on movement of trains in north Bihar. On Sunday, the East Central Railways (ECR) suspended operation of trains on Muzaffarpur-Samastipur section after a gushing stream originating from Burhi Gandak touched the girder of a railway bridge between Sugauli and Majhaulia stations, officials said.

ECR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said operation of trains on Muzaffarpur-Paniyahawa section was snapped owing to safety reasons. “The ECR has cancelled running of Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur special train due to floods and diverted route of seven trains to avoid flooded zones. Three express trains are being short terminated,” he said.

While water level of all major rivers originating from Himalayan regions in Nepal kept on rising throughout their course, small rivers such as Parmar and Nona are wreaking havoc in Araria districts. A teenage boy was reportedly drowned in a stream of Kamala river near Rajaur village under Madhepur police station area of Madhubani, as per reports on Sunday.

According to water resources department (WRD), rivers Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla, Kosi, Mahananda, Adhwara, Kamla, Khiroi, Parmar were flowing above the danger level (DL) at different places in their courses. “All embankments on major rivers are safe, even as swirling water in the rivers have kept officials on their toes to avert any mishap with support from local volunteers,” said WRD minister Sanjay Jha.

Flood threat became more pronounced in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, as Bagmati was flowing around 2.40cm above the DL at Runni Saidpur. The river was flowing on the DL at Benibad in Muzaffarpur and Dheng in Sitamarhi. The Gandak, which had already topped the DL at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj by 1.25m, has jumped the red mark at Rewaghat in Muzaffapur.

According to reports, water gushed out of Nona river and has engulfed dozens of villages under Sikti block of Araria, leaving hundreds of families marooned. The flood-hit people have been waiting for relief measures, as there was sever scarcity potable water and essential eatables.

Heavy rains in catchment areas of Gandak, Burhi Gandak and Bagmati are likely to complicate miseries of people. Incessant rains have already damaged major interdistrict roads in North Bihar areas, which led to disruption of vehicular movement. Officials said they were facing difficulties in rushing relief material due to disruption in vehicular movement.

The disaster management department (DMD), however, is yet to issue any press statement to officially declare the impact of floods in the state and relief being provided to the affected people.