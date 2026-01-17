Four killed in road accident in Bihar’s Madhepura

Four people were killed on Saturday morning in Bihar’s Madhepura town after a speeding truck hit the car in which they were returning from a private hospital on Friday. The accident took place on NH-106 near Power Grid. All the victims were friends and they were returning from a nursing home in Madhepura town area. (Representative file photo)

The accident’s impact was such that the car was damaged beyond recognition and the bodies stuck in the car were taken out by locals and police.

“We reached the site soon after getting information but till then, all people in the car were killed,” police said, adding that the bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar (35), Sahil Kumar Raj (32), Sajan Kumar Yadav (28) while the identity of the fourth deceased has not yet been ascertained.

Also Read: Panchkula hit-&-run: 2 days on, cops fail to trace vehicle that killed retd Lt Gen

All the victims were friends and they were returning from a nursing home in Madhepura town area where one of the deceased Sonu had become a parent.

Station house officer (SHO) Bimlendu Kumar reached the accident site to take stock of the situation.

“Soon we got information, we called an ambulance but all four had died on the spot”, he said.

He said the driver of the truck escaped after the accident.

“We have started a hunt for the driver and both the vehicles have been seized”, he said.