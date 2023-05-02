Bihar: Four minor girls die in fire incident; seven others injured

In a tragic incident, four minor girls belonging to the same family were charred to death while seven others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a place in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday late evening.

The incident occurred when the mother along with her family members were asleep at a jhuggi cluster near Ramdayalu railway station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district at around 10:30pm on Monday.

“By the time we got up, my house was on fire. Two other houses were also engulfed in the fire.

Despite rescue efforts from locals, the four minor girls could not be saved, the mother said.

Muzaffarpur’s (East) sub divisional magistrate Gyan Prakash confirmed the death of four children in the incident.

“All the minor girls belong to the same family and are sisters,” the sub divisional magistrate said, seven other persons who sustained burn injuries have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

“The incident is being investigated by the authorities concerned,” said SDM Prakash.

When contacted, SKMCH’s superintendent Babu Saheb Jha said the three people have been discharged.

“Four are under our active observation,” he added.

Sudhanshu Shekhar, the circle officer of Mushari (Muzaffarpur) said the blaze caught in the house of one Naresh Ram and his two brothers.

“It spread quickly after it broke out at around 10:30pm on Monday. The fire department was immediately informed, and the fire was brought under control after some time,” said Shekhar.

The circle officer said the ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim has been disbursed.

