Several shops gutted as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2023 09:23 AM IST

The fire broke out in the garments shops in Baby Market of south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar and affected four garments shops and 15-20 temporary stalls

Several shops were gutted in a blaze that broke out in Sarojini Nagar in south Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, the fire department said.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire that occurred around 2.20am on Tuesday. (Representative Image)
However, no one was injured in the fire that occurred around 2.20am, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

Garg said that the fire broke out in the garments shops in Baby Market of Sarojini Nagar. “The fire affected four garments shops and 15-20 temporary stalls in the market,” he said, adding that five fire tenders were used to control the blaze.

Police are ascertaining the cause of the fire.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
