Nagpur: 3 workers killed, 3 injured in factory blaze at Hingma industrial estate

At least three labourers were charred to death and another three were injured after a fire broke out at an industrial unit at Hingna in Napur on Monday afternoon, police said. A fire broke out at the Katariya Agro Limited at the industrial estate of Hingna at 12.30pm. (Representative Image)

The fire broke out at the Katariya Agro Limited at the industrial estate of Hingna at 12.30pm and local fire brigade officials rushed four fire tenders on being informed of it. However, when the fire brigade failed to contain the flames, help was sought from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s fire department. Soon, six more fire tenders from the civic body too joined the firefighting operations.

Around 30 workers were trapped in the fire and almost all were later rescued by the fire brigade personnel. “All were rushed to a local hospital, where one of them is reported to be critical. The victims are yet to be identified,” said Anand Parab, a senior fire personnel of MIDC.

“Prima facie investigation reveals that a short circuit may be the reason. There was a huge blast in the company before the fire broke out,” he said adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, office of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident and ordered the district collector to ensure better treatment for the injured.