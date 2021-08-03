Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Ganga River flowing above danger mark in Patna
patna news

Ganga River flowing above danger mark in Patna

As the low-lying areas along the river are flooded, residents of the area expressed concern over the situation that might get worse with more rainfall.
ANI | , Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:11 PM IST
"There is fear that the rising level of Ganga and other rivers might pose a threat to Patna. It will be very difficult to control the situation," said a local.(PTI file photo)

The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna due to heavy rainfall and several ghats have been submerged.

As the low-lying areas along the river are flooded, residents of the area expressed concern over the situation that might get worse with more rainfall.

"There is fear that the rising level of Ganga and other rivers might pose a threat to Patna. It will be very difficult to control the situation," said a local.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Bihar till August 4.

According to the IMD, the movement of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal towards the Eastern parts of the country caused the heavy rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section

Sassy dog hilariously argues with dad to put away laptop and let him sit on lap
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP