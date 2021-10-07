Girls from shelter homes in Bihar bag jobs with star hotels

Ten girls from shelter homes in Bihar, including four rescued from the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home, have been selected to work with star category hotels and a hotel management institute in Bengaluru after the completion of their one-year diploma course in hotel management in December this year, a senior official of Bihar’s social welfare department said.

In all, 14 girls selected from shelter homes in Bihar were sent to Eurindian Academy of Hotel Management in Bengaluru by the state government in December 2020. The social welfare department had initiated this step as a part of its aftercare programme meant for the girls at shelter homes and had signed an MoU with the Bengaluru-based ECHO Centre for Juvenile Justice under which the NGO had to make the girls complete their one-year diploma course in hotel management and ensure their placement in star category hotels.

“While four of them have been selected by Radisson group of hotels, four others have been added in the team of professionals at Eurindian Academy and two others have also got placement in another good hotel,” said Rajkumar, director at Bihar’s social welfare department.

“The rest four have to wait for another few months for placement since they are still minors,” he said.

“They now have the option to either get back to Bihar and wait for the right time or join internship at any organisation in Bangalore,” he said.

“The Bihar government spent around ₹14 lakh for the entire programme. The department also kept monitoring physical and mental health of the girls through online interactions,” Rajkumar said.

The official said another batch of 30 shelter home inmates will be sent to the Eurindian Academy in December this year. “This time, there will also be five boys in the team. They have been selected for the training and course programme on the basis of their behaviour and inclination towards growth,” he said.