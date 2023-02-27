Governor’s speech: ‘Bihar committed to development with justice, zero tolerance to corruption’

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday said the state government’s commitment to “good governance” was reflected through its pursuit for development with justice, peaceful social order and zero tolerance to corruption.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar addresses during the Budget Session on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Arlekar, who took oath as Governor earlier this month, was addressing the joint sitting of Bihar’s Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on the first day of the budget session.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in various sectors, the Governor said that despite drop in the intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state was still carrying tests.

The Governor said that the ongoing exercise for caste-based survey in the state was an extension of its “development with justice” mantra to ensure inclusive growth.

“The number of Covid-19 tests in Bihar was 8.41 lakh per 10 lakh population, while the national average is 6.65 lakh. Bihar has administered 15.72 crore vaccinations and it is the only state that gives ₹4 lakh to the family of Covid victims, apart from ₹50,000 central assistance,” he said.

The Governor said establishment of rule of law and zero tolerance to corruption remained the state government’s top priority to ensure hassle free life for the common masses. “There is a comprehensive plan for police strengthening and 75,463 additional posts have been created. The police lines, police station buildings and outposts are being constructed on large scale at an estimated cost of ₹875 crore in the fiscal 2022-23. To speed up investigation in a big way, the government has planned setting up of forensic science laboratories in 12 divisions,” he said.

Arlekar said that in 2022, vigilance investigation bureau and special vigilance units registered 85 cases, including 52 trap cases and 29 disproportionate assets cases. “Besides, charge sheet has been submitted in 86 cases under investigation. To check corruption and misuse of public money, vigilance cells have been set up at the district level,” he said.

The Governor said that to enforce prohibition, the government had carried out campaigns against smuggling and sale of illicit liquor and 2,611 arrests, including of 115 big traders, were made in 2022. “Simultaneously, the government is also encouraging people involved with liquor trade to avail the benefits of sustainable livelihood scheme for alternate livelihood,” he said.

Underlining the benefits to the masses from the government’s ‘7 Resolves’, he said tap water had almost reached all, road connectivity to habitations was moving be at a good speed and student credit card scheme, Kushal Yuva scheme, had benefited a large number of youth. “There is focus on ensuring water to every farm and schemes at an estimated cost of ₹6504 crore have been selected. Solar light scheme is also under implementation,” he added.

The Governor said that in view of the benefits to farmers and growth in production, the fourth agriculture roadmap will be launched after collecting advice from farmers and experts. “The infrastructure growth has been the government’s focus, which is apparent though a wide network of roads and bridges across the state.”

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, however, said the Governors’s speech scripted by the government was a bundle of lies and far removed from ground reality. “In the last six months, the speed at which the state has slid, with crime graph going up 2.5 times and liquor smuggling going up three times, has alarmed the people, who apprehend a repeat of 1990s. This is reflected in the way attacks on police has increased. This government has thwarted infrastructure growth by delaying land acquisition for important projects like AIIMS (Darbhanga), airports, national highways and others,” he said.

