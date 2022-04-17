Govt set to roll out 20 disabled-friendly buses in Patna

PATNA: The state government is all set to roll out 20 disabled-friendly CNG buses in Patna in the next few weeks, Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BRSTC) officials said.

According to officials, the buses will be equipped with a lift that will help the disabled enter inside on a wheelchair. Besides, there will also be a GPS (global positioning system) tracking system, panic button, close circuit television cameras, first aid kits, and emergency entrances, officials added.

“Things got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. The tender for disabled-friendly buses has been floated and hopefully, these buses will start operating in the state capital in the next few weeks,” said Arvind Singh, a BSRTC official.

In the first phase, these buses will be launched in Patna and in subsequently these vehicles will be launched in other districts, including Gaya, Rajgir, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and Muzaffarpur in the next phases, officials said.

Former disabilities commissioner, Shivajee Kumar, said that physically challenged people have been waiting eagerly for this facility.

“For long they have been demanding for convenient public transport facility in the state capital. When I was in the directorate of persons with disabilities in 2020, many Divyaangs used to share with me the problems they faced on the roads in Patna,” Kumar said.

“Considering these issues, I had suggested to the BSRTC to start disabled-friendly buses and the transport department was also provided with nearly ₹10 crores for this purpose,” he said.

