Groom, kin assaulted, wedding called off

ARA A bridegroom and his family members in a village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district were injured after they were assaulted by people from the bride’s side on Wednesday night, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Groom Sujit Kumar, his father Tarkeshwar Nath Goswami and brothers Sumit Kumar and Raja Kumar, residents of Patna, have been admitted at Ara district hospital for treatment while two other injured are undergoing treatment at a at private nursing home.

The groom’s father said that during a ritual at the wedding function, some people from the bride’s side passed some objectionable comments at female attendees from their side, to which they objected. A scuffle ensued and people from the bride side assaulted them, injuring half a dozen people.

The wedding was called off.

R Singh, station house officer of Jagdishpur police station, said he got an information about the incident around 1 am on Thursday. “No case has been lodged. As per my information, talks for a compromise between the two sides are going so that wedding could be performed,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}