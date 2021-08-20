Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Guv appoints 4 V-Cs, 4 pro-V-Cs in Bihar varsities
patna news

Guv appoints 4 V-Cs, 4 pro-V-Cs in Bihar varsities

The notifications were issued following consultation between the Governor and chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier in the day at the Raj Bhawan. This time, candidates from Bihar got preference in the appointments on the top academic posts.
By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Governor Phagu Chauhan on Thursday appointed four vice-chancellors (V-C) and an equal number of pro-V-Cs in the state’s four universities, which were under additional charge for a long time.

Days ahead of Election Commission notification for the Bihar assembly election, the Governor had appointed six V-Cs and eight pro-V-Cs in the state universities. Even after the new appointments, some vacancies remain unfulfilled.

“The appointments have been made on the recommendation of names by the respective search committee constituted for universities following effective and meaningful consultation with the state government,” said the notifications.

Patna University retired professor of mathematics, Prof KC Sinha, a recipient of the state’s highest education award ‘Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puruskar’, has been made the V-C of Nalanda Open University. The position was lying vacant since November. BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) V-C Hanuman Prasad Pandey held the additional charge following the resignation of former V-C HN Prasad.

Former principal of JD Women’s College, Prof Shyama Roy has been made the V-C of Munger University, where the position was vacant since the term of its founding V-C Ranjit Kumar Verma ended on March 22 this year. Since then, the university was under the additional charge of Bhagalpur University V-C Neelima Gupta. Prof Jawahar Lal of BD College has been made the pro-V-C of Munger University.

Prof RN Yadav, pro-V-C at Purnea University, has been elevated as the V-C of Purnea University. He was the acting V-C of the university after the resignation of former V-C Rajesh Singh in September last year for a new assignment in UP. Now, Purnea University has a vacancy for pro-V-C.

Prof Md Quddus of College of Commerce under Pataliputra University has been made the V-C of Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University. The university was under the additional charge of LN Mithila University V-C SP Singh, who also held the additional charge of two more universities.

Besides, Prof Sidharth Shankar Singh has Been made pro-V-C of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, while Prof SC Choudhary has been made the Pro-VC of Veer Kuer Singh University (Ara) and RC Mallik, a professor of English at BN Mandal University, the pro-VC of Pataliputra University, which does not have a V-C and remains under additional charge. The position of V-C in Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU) also remains vacant after its advertisement was cancelled twice.

