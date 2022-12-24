HC lawyer arrested on charges of attempt to rape

PATNA: An advocate of the Patna high court has been arrested on charges of attempt to rape a 22-year-old law student, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the office of the advocate, identified as Niranjan Kumar. “A first information report (FIR) has been lodged based on the statement of the victim with the Shastri Nagar police station under sections 341, 342, 354, 354 a, 354b, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).” police said.

Police said that the victim was working as an intern in the office of Niranjan since December 1. On the last day of her internship, Niranjan allegedly molested her in the name of ‘Guru Dakshina’ and tried to rape her in his official chamber. The student raised an alarm, called the police control room and the lawyer was arrested.

In her complaint, the student claimed that the advocate pushed her on the bed, touched her private parts, and then tried to rape her but she managed to flee from the spot. She further said that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything about the incident to the police or anyone else.

Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon said that the accused has been forwarded to judicial custody. “The statement of the victim will be recorded before the judicial magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC,” the SSP said.

