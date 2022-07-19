‘He doesn’t feel like…': Tejashwi claims BJP leader wanted to join RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nityanand Rai expressed his desire to join his party, triggering counter from the saffron party.

“BJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai met me & expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there,” ANI quoted Yadav on Monday. The 32-year-old leader was replying to journalists over the controversy due to his remark comparing NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to a statue. Yadav made the revelation after he was asked on Rai's remark on his comparison. Tejashwi Yadav's remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the RJD leader of ‘character assassination’. "Tejashwi Yadav has a problem with every Yadav who does not belong to his family", Nikhil Anand, the BJP's state spokesperson and national general secretary of its OBC Morcha, told news agency PTI. In fact, the BJP leader also claimed that RJD chief Lalu Prasad used to send emissaries to Nityanand Rai in 2015 with the request that ‘hurdles not be placed’ in the way of Tejashwi Yadav's electoral victory.

"A dyed in the wool RSS man like Nityanand Rai will prefer death to any association with RJD. His rising stature is causing troubles for Tejashwi Yadav and his family, so they are indulging in character assassination," alleged Anand.

