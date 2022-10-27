HT photo journalist AP Dubey dies

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:49 PM IST

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, in his condolence message, said his demise was a big blow to photo journalism

Senior photographer of Hindustan Times, Patna, Ajay Prakash Dubey (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

Senior photographer of Hindustan Times, Patna, Ajay Prakash Dubey, who captured many a historic moment in his camera over the last three decades, passed away due to illness in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 57.

Dubey is survived by his wife and a son.

The last rites will be performed at Varanasi on Friday.

AP, as he was popularly known as, was part of the team that launched HT in Patna. His father RN Dubey also worked with HT in Delhi.

As the news about his death spread in Patna, condolences started pouring in from journalists and photographers, politicians and social activists.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, in his condolence message, said his demise was a big blow to photo journalism. “He was a hard working and dedicated photo journalist. May God give his family members the strength to bear the huge loss,” he said.

“A professional to the core, he shall always be remembered for his contribution to the field of journalism,” said Bihar’s IPRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

AP’s death was also condoled by union minister Ashwini Chowbey, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and former health minister Mangal Pandey, among others.

