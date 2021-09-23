Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / IIT Patna witnesses 78% increase in pre-placement offers
patna news

IIT Patna witnesses 78% increase in pre-placement offers

Various national and international companies have offered jobs to the students graduating in 2022 in different sectors.
By Megha
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The maximum pay package of the PPOs was 54.5 lakhs. (@iitpatna/Twitter)

Altogether 34 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) have bagged pre-placement offers (PPOs) till September which is almost double than PPOs made the preceding academic year, officials of the institute said on Wednesday.

Various national and international companies have offered jobs to the students graduating in 2022 in different sectors including IT, finance, management and consultancy, core and analytics.

IIT-P has attributed the increase in preplacement offers to the performance of students and their hard work during the internship.

As per IIT’s training and placement cell, six students have received PPO from Google. The USA-based Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, has also offered pre-placement offers to two students while investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has extended PPO to three students. The insurance and healthcare firm Optum has offered PPO to seven students, Samsung Research, Bangalore has reached out to three students, and Publicis Sapient has offered to three students.

Kripa Shankar, training and placement officer at IIT-Patna, said, “The maximum pay package of the PPOs was 54.5 lakhs while other top offers varied between 25 to 53 lakhs. The average package of the PPOs received so far is around 24 lakhs per annum.”

“Placement season for BTech students has started on a positive note with 34 pre-placement offers which is 78.9% more than last year’s 19 offers. The full-time hiring of students graduating in 2022 will pick up the pace from October. Due to Covid-19, entire placement processes will be held virtually,” Shankar added.

