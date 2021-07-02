Incorrect map row: Bihar BJP leader files complaint against Twitter

After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Twitter is likely to face trouble in Bihar as well for showing an incorrect map of India on its website earlier this week. Social activist and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Rungta filed a complaint against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in a court in Patna over the alleged "offence," according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan.

Speaking on the issue, Rungta said, “Twitter showed an incorrect map of India on November 12, 2020. Then, on June 28, 2021, it again showed a wrong map of India. Despite warnings from the central government, Twitter did not take the necessary action.” He added that a case has been filed against Maheshwari to “teach Twitter a lesson.”

Rungta has named fellow Bihar BJP leaders Prem Ranjan Patel, Siddharth Shambhu and Rajeev Ranjan as witnesses in the case. Among the four, Rungta is the in-charge of the BJP’s headquarters in Bihar, while Shambhu is a vice-president of the state unit. Patel and Ranjan, meanwhile, are state BJP spokesperson and former media in-charge, respectively.

On Monday, there was huge uproar when it emerged that the social media giant showed the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as a separate country on its website, while the Union territory of Ladakh was shown in China. The incorrect map was later taken down; however, this was for the second time when the San Francisco-headquartered showed Ladakh as being independent from India.

The map controversy came at a time when Twitter is already engaged in a faceoff with the government over the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021. The rules require Twitter and other social media platforms in the country to follow certain norms. In Uttar Pradesh, it is under the scanner also for a viral video of an alleged hate crime which, the police say, had no communal angle to it.