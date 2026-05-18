New Delhi, The Indian Skimmer, an endangered riverine bird, has returned to the Vikramshila Dolphin Sanctuary in Bihar's Bhagalpur after nearly 20 years, with the Jal Shakti Ministry calling the development proof of the improving ecological health of the Ganga river.

Indian Skimmer returns to Bhagalpur’s Vikramshila Dolphin Reserve after 20 years: Namami Gange

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The Indian Skimmer has long been considered an indicator species because of its dependence on healthy freshwater ecosystems and adequate fish availability.

In a post on X on Monday, Namami Gange – the official handle of the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Ministry of Jal Shakti – said the Indian Skimmer survives only in river stretches where the water is clean.

"This is no ordinary bird. It lives only where the water is clean, the flow is right, and fish are plentiful. Where the river is sick, it does not linger," the post said.

Highlighting the significance of the sighting, it said, "Twenty years. Two decades. An entire generation."

It described the return of the bird to the dolphin reserve as "not just a signal but proof" that the water quality is improving.

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{{^usCountry}} "Biodiversity is coming back. The river's ecosystem is heading toward balance again," the post said, adding that the Ganga is a shared home for dolphins, fish, birds and millions of people living along its banks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Biodiversity is coming back. The river's ecosystem is heading toward balance again," the post said, adding that the Ganga is a shared home for dolphins, fish, birds and millions of people living along its banks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "When the river heals, life returns on its own. This is just the beginning," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When the river heals, life returns on its own. This is just the beginning," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary in Bhagalpur, notified as a protected area, is an important habitat of the Gangetic river dolphin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary in Bhagalpur, notified as a protected area, is an important habitat of the Gangetic river dolphin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In January, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil had inaugurated aquatic biodiversity conservation initiatives under the Namami Gange Mission, including the formal launch of the Indian Skimmer Conservation Project by the Bombay Natural History Society . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil had inaugurated aquatic biodiversity conservation initiatives under the Namami Gange Mission, including the formal launch of the Indian Skimmer Conservation Project by the Bombay Natural History Society . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative has given a structured and organised form to the ongoing efforts to conserve rare bird species along the riverine stretches of the Ganga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative has given a structured and organised form to the ongoing efforts to conserve rare bird species along the riverine stretches of the Ganga. {{/usCountry}}

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The project underlines that river conservation is not limited to water or aquatic species alone, but is steadily evolving towards balanced protection of the entire river ecosystem.

"These species are not only indicators of river health, but are also symbols of the richness of our water resources," Paatil had said.

He also emphasised that by giving equal importance to uninterrupted flow, cleanliness and biodiversity conservation, the mission has adopted a multi-dimensional, scientific and integrated approach.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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