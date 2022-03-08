Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
International Women’s Day: Bihar deputy CM felicitates 75 women

Renu Devi said women have played a major role in the development of society, but they are still awaiting the space they deserve
Published on Mar 08, 2022 09:07 AM IST
ByReena Sopam

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Monday felicitated 75 women on the eve of International Women’s Day for their contributions. The awardees include folk artist Nitu Navageet, sarod artist Reeta, social activist Geeta Jain, and entrepreneur Usha Jha.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bihar, organised the award function. Speaking on the occasion, Devi said chief minister Nitish Kumar has done a lot for women while referring to 35% reservation for them in government jobs. She added women have played a major role in the development of society, but they are still awaiting the space they deserve. “ It is time to give them their due.”

CAIT chairman Kamal Nopani said 75 women were selected for the award to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. “...we selected 75 women achievers from different walks of life including entrepreneurship, art, culture and social work.”

