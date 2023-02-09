Internet ban extended in Saran after death of second youth injured in Feb 2 incident

The suspension of mobile internet services in Saran district of Bihar, ordered on February 6 after a youth’s killing at a village earlier this month led to a violent flare-up and tension between two caste groups, has been extended till February 10, according to a notification by the state’s home department issued late Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision came after a second youth, who was injured in the incident on February 2, died at a Patna hospital Wednesday evening.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla confirmed the death of Rahul Singh, who was undergoing treatment since February 2, while a third youth, Alok Kumar Singh, is still undergoing treatment.

The youths were beaten up allegedly by locals at Sidharia Tola village of Mubarakpur panchayat after an altercation with one Vijay Yadav, husband of the village head and a poultry farm owner. One of the youths had died the same day.

In retaliation, a large mob raided the village on Sunday, setting ablaze houses and vehicles, after which prohibitory orders were issued for the area and a police contingent deployed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, police have lodged three separate FIRs — for the murder, the attack on the village and misuse of social media to fuel tension.

“Police have arrested 13 people, including five accused in the murder case,” said Mangla, adding that police have attached the properties of four absconding accused, identified as Vijay Yadav, his brother Ajay Yadav and two accomplices, Vickky Yadav and Dipak Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON