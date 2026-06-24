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Isha foundation operationalises state-of-the-art crematorium at Patna’s Bans Ghat

Families participating in the last rites are offered two air-conditioned waiting halls, a canteen, clean drinking water, toilets and two ponds filled with Ganga water — one for ritual bathing and another for immersing ashes.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 03:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, PATNA
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Isha Foundation has operationalised state-of-the-art crematoriums at Bans Ghat in Patna as part of its partnership agreement with the Bihar government. The move aims to bring dignity and modern convenience to the last rites, blending traditional customs with eco-friendly infrastructure.

Isha foundation operationalises state-of-the-art crematorium at Patna’s Bans Ghat
Isha foundation operationalises state-of-the-art crematorium at Patna’s Bans Ghat

After setting up eco-friendly crematoriums equipped with modern amenities at five locations — Patna, Begusarai (Simariya), Bhagalpur, Gaya and Saharsa — the foundation is now constructing another facility at Chapra. The Bans Ghat crematorium, spread over 4.5 acres, stands as one of the largest and most advanced in eastern India. It features 18 cremation platforms, including four electric units, six wood-based eco-friendly furnaces and eight traditional open sites, allowing up to 18 cremations simultaneously and around 50 per day.

Families participating in the last rites are offered two air-conditioned waiting halls, a canteen, clean drinking water, toilets and two ponds filled with Ganga water — one for ritual bathing and another for immersing ashes. A Kaal Bhairav Mandapam with an eight-foot statue is also nearing completion. “As we have responsibilities for the living, we have responsibilities towards the dead,” said Madhu Ranjan, a volunteer of the foundation at Bans Ghat, highlighting the need for respectful final journeys.

The Bihar government partnered with Isha Outreach in June 2025 to revamp these sites. The initiative draws from Isha’s successful model in Tamil Nadu, where 33 crematoriums have handled over 1.25 lakh cremations since 2010, now offering free services to below poverty-line families.

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isha foundation
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