Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / JAP-Cong alliance talks hit a hurdle
patna news

JAP-Cong alliance talks hit a hurdle

Soon after his release from jail in a 32-year-old kidnapping case on Tuesday, Yadav had praised Congress, saying that his party will “support Congress in the assembly by-elections”.
The talks of alliancemerger between former Madhepura MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav‘s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Congress seem to have hit a hurdle for now with JAP deciding to field candidate in Kusheshwarsthan assembly seat for the upcoming bypoll. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 09:21 PM IST
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna

The talks of alliance/merger between former Madhepura MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav‘s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Congress seem to have hit a hurdle for now with JAP deciding to field candidate in Kusheshwarsthan assembly seat in Darbhanga district, which is set for bypoll along with Tarapur assembly seat in Munger district on October 30.

Soon after his release from jail in a 32-year-old kidnapping case on Tuesday, Yadav had praised Congress. “In Bihar, we will support Congress in the assembly by-elections,” he had said.

However, on Wednesday, his party announced the candidature of Yogi Choupal from Kusheshwarsthan.

Sources in JAP said Congress had almost finalised the name of Pappu Yadav as the candidate from Tarapur but wanted his party to merge with Congress. “Yadav too was ready for it, but some Congress leaders blocked the move,” said a JAP leader, wishing not to be quoted.

“A dejected Yadav left for Delhi and has deferred any further decision till his meeting with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi,” the JAP leader said.

However, before Yadav’s departure for Delhi, JAP state unit president Raghavendra Kushwaha announced the candidate for Kusheshwarsthan.

RELATED STORIES

Kushwaha said that decision to contest the bypoll was to maintain the party’s independent existence. “At the most, there will be an alliance with any party, but definitely no merger,” he said.

Talking to HT, Yadav, however, blamed some state Congress leaders for stalling the move to give him the ticket from Tarapur. “Congress has suffered and reached in such a position because of these leaders who are working as B team of both BJP and the RJD,” alleged Yadav.

“They have been feeding wrong information about me as they are afraid of being exposed once I join the party. It is the same group of Congress which worked against my wife and former MP Ranjita Ranjan during last Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Yadav, who is in Delhi, is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi and is hopeful of “positive outcome.”

“I keep on interacting with Rahul Gandhi on and off. I have given up my demand for Tarapur seat,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Four new sites in Bihar in protected monuments’ list

Wish to simplify working at govt offices, says BPSC topper Gourav Singh

Buying helmets with two-wheelers now mandatory: Bihar transport dept

Bodh Gaya in Bihar to get face lift as round-the-year tourist destination
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP