JD (U) parliamentary delegation to meet PM for caste-based census

The JD (U), a key ally of the BJP in Bihar, has demanded from the centre to hold a caste-based census. A political resolution to this effect was passed by the party at its national executive committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning, a meeting of party national office-bearers welcomed the Modi-government decision to provide 27% reservation to OBC and 10% to EWC in medical education.

“JD (U) parliamentary party delegation has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over a memorandum demanding caste-based census in the country,” said JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi.

The party also passed a resolution to publish recommendations of Justice G Rohini Commission report so that the advantage of the reservation is extended as per the numbers. On Friday, the main opposition parties of Bihar led by the RJD had met chief minister Nitish Kumar and had demanded that the issue of caste census be raised before the PM. “Caste-wise enumeration is necessary as it would only help in identifying the backwardness in economically and socially weaker groups among backward classes and extend them the benefits of welfare schemes. We will press hard for it,” said Tyagi.

On July 20, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had told Parliament that the government had directed it as a policy matter not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SC/ STs.

The JD (U) also passed a resolution concerning population control. “We support ways and means to control the population. But this cannot be done through acts or laws. It should not be forced. A concerted effort to create public awareness is required through the benefits, education, etc., to bring down the reproduction rate,” said Tyagi.

Talking about the political decisions, Tyagi said that the party has decided to contest elections in all the states going to polls in near future. “We have talks with union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda for a respectable seat-sharing formula for UP polls. If the things did not work out in UP, the JD (U) will contest on at least 200 seats in UP,” said Tyagi.

The party has also requested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to take out time and tour other states as well.