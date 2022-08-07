JD(U) does to RCP what RJD did to Ranjan Yadav, but Nitish maintains silence

Once considered second only to chief minister Nitish Kumar in the Janata Dal (United), former Union minister RCP Singh’s forced exit from the party strikes an uncanny resemblance to what happened in the Rashtriya Janata Dal more than 17 years ago.

Interestingly, in both cases, the two big regional parties got rid of leaders considered second-in-command for a long time. Both the parties have leadership originating from the socialist movement of late Jayaprakash Narayan in the 1970s, but they parted ways later as egos clashed, and joined hands when they had to fight a common threat.

Like RCP, the RJD cut off former MP Ranjan Yadav, once considered the most powerful man in the organisation after party chief Lalu Prasad. He was a two-time Rajya Sabha MP and once a Lok Sabha (2009-14) parliamentarian.

Considered an alter-ego of Lalu Prasad, Ranjan Yadav later moved to the Lok Janshakti Party and then to the JD(U), defeating Lalu Prasad from the Pataliputra seat in 2009 in the general elections. However, he moved to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015 after Nitish Kumar joined hands with Lalu Prasad. Later, he returned to the JD(U).

RCP was once considered next in line after Nitish Kumar in JD(U) for a very long time because of his long association, but was miffed with the party for moving closer to RJD. He had claimed that Nitish Kumar benefited from the alliance with the BJP.

However, amid the striking similarity between the fall from grace of two leaders in their respective parties, there is contrast in the way they have been dealt with. While it was a bitter war of words between Lalu Prasad and Ranjan Yadav, Nitish Kumar has conveniently steered clear of the RCP Singh episode, and left it to be handled at the organisational level by party president Rajiv Ranjan (alias Lalan Singh) and state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha.

In 2015, Lalu Prasad had described Ranjan Yadav as ‘Mir Jafar’ and ‘Jai Chand’, while Ranjan in retaliation used terms like ‘Duryodhan’ and ‘Kansh’ for Lalu. After quitting, RCP’s outburst was at Nitish Kumar and the men conspiring against him. He even went to the extent of saying that Nitish Kumar had got everything – be it a berth in the Union cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or the CM’s post in Bihar – due to the BJP’s mercy and that he would not become the prime minister ever. “Everything is being done to tarnish my image, but I am not the one to be cowed down by all this,” he said, hinting that he can float an organisation the day he wants.

JD(U) spokesperson Nikhil Mandal hit back at him, and said that he was reacting “after being exposed due to corruption charges to which Nitish Kumar has zero tolerance”.

“There is still a deafening silence on part of chief minister Nitish Kumar, even as he keeps the RJD interested and the BJP on the tenterhooks about his possible next move. But everyone knows nothing in the JD(U) can happen without his nod. Nitish is the master political craftsman and he has made himself indispensable in state politics due to his strategic manoeuvring and modern politics has ample room for that. It is not surprising that RCP has gone the Ranjan Yadav way, as both started dreaming of being the successors of their leaders. Both the JD(U) and the RJD are bound to have common symptoms,” social analyst professor NK Choudhary said.

Choudhary said that even Nitish Kumar’s close aides may not be able to guess what he was up to. “But the indications are clear – he has something up his sleeves. The way he is trying to distance himself from the BJP despite extending whole hog support for President and Vice President elections do send confusing signals, but that is his style – to keep multiple options open. He can juggle because he knows how he has to balance two sides. He is with the BJP, yet donning a secular cap. Whether he will cross over to the other side, only time will tell, but I have my doubts,” he added.

DM Diwakar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, said that the two big regional parties showed same signs after nearly the same period and got rid of their key men. “It is very difficult to predict Nitish Kumar’s mind, but his silence or absence is never without a reason. Both are getting manifested at present. He remained incommunicado during BJP’s meet in Patna due to illness, skipped President’s swearing in and is now maintaining silence, while his party is witnessing frantic activities. He may have something in mind, maybe to keep his options open against a new-age BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections. He knows the BJP needs him and he also knows he can make the vital difference any side he chooses to go with, despite his significantly truncated strength. But now he also has a challenge on the home turf,” Diwakar said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, termed the happenings a result of the growing dissension within the JD(U). “The JD(U) today has two factions – one which wants to go with the BJP, while the other wants to leave no opportunity to harm the alliance partner. Was RCP Singh not corrupt when he was the president of the JD(U), entrusted with the responsibility of building the organisation or representing the party in the Union ministry? What is the value of these allegations? The government is theirs and they should act, not make allegations,” Paswan said.

Meanwhile, party insiders said that RCP’s bid to draw a parallel line within the JD(U) by exerting too much despite losing confidence of the party top brass, which resulted in the denial of Rajya Sabha berth to him to ensure his exit from the union ministry and eviction from his Patna house, may have not gone down well with the party top brass.

“Besides, RCP’s proximity with the BJP is another factor. Nitish Kumar is the undisputed leader of the party and he cannot accept anyone else toeing another line. His silence may also be with a purpose. He may be testing the present party leadership to resolve issues,” they added.

