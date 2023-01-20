JD-U legislator’s ‘Karbala’ remark triggers fresh row

Amid the ongoing political crossfire triggered by Bihar education minister and RJD leader Chandrashekhar’s controversial remarks on “Ramcharitmanas”, a legislator from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal-United, has kicked off another storm with his statement that “Muslims will turn cities into Karbala if there are comments made against their master (Prophet Muhammad)”, drawing angry reactions from the BJP and censure from allies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to news agency ANI, addressing a gathering at Karbala Maidan in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand on Thursday, Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi, a member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Bihar, had said, “We are at Karbala ground...if you disrespect our master (Prophet), we will turn every city into Karbala”.

Baliyavi was speaking in reference to the now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet last year, which had triggered violent protests. “Not a single so-called secular leader demanded the arrest of this crazy woman,” he said, while demanding a “Muslim Safety Act” on the lines of laws for Dalits to protect the Muslim youth from being “labelled as terrorists” or being “shot dead.”

A purported video clip of the speech at the Karbala Maidan in Barhi block of Hazaribagh has since been circulating on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Baliyavi said in Patna that he stood by the remarks he had made in Hazaribag. “I admit I said we will turn (cities) into Karbala and I stand by it. Karbala is to give away everything, sacrifice everything, but not let humanity and brotherhood be sacrificed,” he said.

Battle of Karbala was fought in the 7th century in what is now Iraq. Prophet Muhammed’s grandson Hussein, along with 72 followers and members of his family, were believed to have been slaughtered in the battle. They laid down their lives to keep the flag of Islam high.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition in Bihar, sought immediate action against the legislator.

Samrat Choudhary, leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, said, “Strangely, the CM knows nothing about the happenings in his state, as if he were running a government in a Nepal. Now, Madhepura Engineering College has banned Saraswati Puja celebrations. Where should Hindus of Bihar go?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Choudhary was referring to a decision by the principal of the state-run B P Mandal Engineering College at Madhepura to disallow Saraswati Puja celebrations on January 26 in public on the campus, asking instead to confine it to an individual student’s hostel room.

BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said Saraswati Puja should never be stopped in schools and colleges.

The RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), the largest constituent of the ruling alliance in the state which was on the back foot following the education minister’s remarks, also took exception to Baliyavi’s statement. “RJD respects all religions and such provocative statements are not acceptable. JD-U needs to take steps to check such rhetoric fanning fear and hatred. Politics leaders should refrain from it. The JD-U leadership will certain take cognisance of it,” RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With Agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON