JD(U) seeks reply from MLA for comments against deputy CM

The ruling Janata Dal (United) has sought an explanation from party MLA from Gopalpur, Gopal Mandal, who had accused deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad of collecting extortion and demanded his resignation.

Prasad is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

“The party has taken the MLA’s statement seriously and we will take action on it. An explanation has been sought from him,” JD(U) state unit president Umesh Kushwaha told reporters on Wednesday.

Last week, Mandal alleged that Prasad frequently visited Bhagalpur to “collect extortion money” from shop owners and demanded a probe into the matter. He had also demanded deputy CM’s resignation.

“’Deputy CM comes to Bhagalpur, not for development, but to collect extortion money. He hangs out with people who tried to defeat BJP and JD(U) in the recent assembly polls. He only hangs out with people having money,” Mandal had said while speaking to reporters at Bhagalpur on Saturday last.

Prasad is also the minister in charge of Bhagalpur district.

Mandal’s statement has infuriated BJP leaders. “JD (U) should take note of his statements and act,” BJP’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Mandal also called Samrat Chaudhary, who became Panchayati Raj minister from BJP quota and had demanded action against the MLA, a defector. “One who does not have the strength to contest the elections, what will he say,” said Mandal.

A few months ago, BJP’s MLC Tunna Pandey had made comments against Nitish Kumar and BJP suspended him from the party.

“Nitish Kumar is known for discipline. He has taken action against those who break discipline in the past. Mandal is constantly issuing statements which are harming the alliance.We will expect JD(U) national president to take action,” said road construction minister Nitin Navin, of the BJP.