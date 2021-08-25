Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / JD(U) seeks reply from MLA for comments against deputy CM
patna news

JD(U) seeks reply from MLA for comments against deputy CM

Gopal Mandal had accused deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad of collecting extortion and demanded his resignation.
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Bihar deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad (HT FIle)

The ruling Janata Dal (United) has sought an explanation from party MLA from Gopalpur, Gopal Mandal, who had accused deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad of collecting extortion and demanded his resignation.

Prasad is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

“The party has taken the MLA’s statement seriously and we will take action on it. An explanation has been sought from him,” JD(U) state unit president Umesh Kushwaha told reporters on Wednesday.

Last week, Mandal alleged that Prasad frequently visited Bhagalpur to “collect extortion money” from shop owners and demanded a probe into the matter. He had also demanded deputy CM’s resignation.

“’Deputy CM comes to Bhagalpur, not for development, but to collect extortion money. He hangs out with people who tried to defeat BJP and JD(U) in the recent assembly polls. He only hangs out with people having money,” Mandal had said while speaking to reporters at Bhagalpur on Saturday last.

RELATED STORIES

Prasad is also the minister in charge of Bhagalpur district.

Mandal’s statement has infuriated BJP leaders. “JD (U) should take note of his statements and act,” BJP’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Mandal also called Samrat Chaudhary, who became Panchayati Raj minister from BJP quota and had demanded action against the MLA, a defector. “One who does not have the strength to contest the elections, what will he say,” said Mandal.

A few months ago, BJP’s MLC Tunna Pandey had made comments against Nitish Kumar and BJP suspended him from the party.

“Nitish Kumar is known for discipline. He has taken action against those who break discipline in the past. Mandal is constantly issuing statements which are harming the alliance.We will expect JD(U) national president to take action,” said road construction minister Nitin Navin, of the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar Unlock 6: Religious places to open from Aug 26, shops, schools to function normally

Patna HC struggles with fewer judges, piling cases

Muzaffarpur man returns from Kabul, quarantined in Delhi

Black-marketing of urea in Champaran: 19 FIRs lodged, licences of 65 shops suspended
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP