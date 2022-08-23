JD(U)’s Devesh Thakur set to become Council chairman

Devesh Chandra Thakur, a four-time member of the Legislative Council (MLC) who is currently with the Janata Dal (United), is set be elected as the chairman of Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) on August 25, as scheduled by the Governor.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said Thakur is the likely candidate for the ruling alliance, the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), for the post. “However, an official announcement to this effect may be made on Wednesday, which is the last date for nomination. As per the arithmetic of the Council, the MGB enjoys majority and hence anyone nominated would be the chairman,” said Mishra.

Currently, BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh is the acting chairman of the Council. “There is no name in discussion from the Opposition, the BJP, to file a nomination for the post,” said a senior BJP leader.

The 63-year-old Thakur was first elected to the Legislative Council from Tirhut graduate constituency in 2002 as an Independent and later joined the JD(U). In 2008, he won as as JD(U) candidate. However, in 2014, he won the seat as an Independent and supported the BJP. Thakur wok the Council election from the same constituency as JD(U) nominee in 2020.

MGB, which has 46 members in the Council, has a clear edge over its rival BJP (23) in the House of 75 members.

JD(U) has 25 members, RJD 14, Congress 4, CPI 2 and HAM-S 1.

Four Independents have not yet opened their cards.

