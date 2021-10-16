JEE Advanced result: Bihar boy secures third rank in Guwahati zone

Vaibhav Vishal, who hails from Sitamarhi district, has bagged the third position in the Guwahati zone (which covers Bihar, West Bengal and northeast states) with an All India Rank (AIR) 197 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, results of which were declared on Friday.

He has scored 267 marks out of 360 in JEE Advanced exam.

He aspires to pursue BTech in Computer Science stream from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Vishal had scored the perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main exam, results of which were declared on September 15 and jointly shared AIR 1 with 17 toppers in the country.

He shared that he expected a better rank in JEE Advanced as his main result was promising.

“I expected better rank in JEE Advanced as my performance was good in JEE main result. However, I have decided to take admission in engineering college this year as I have already taken two attempts to crack the entrance exam”, he shared.

Last year, Vishal stood at 1762nd rank in the Mains exam and 1700th position in the Advanced exam.

Vishal’s father Prabhakar Kumar is a chief life insurance advisor at Life Insurance Corporation while his mother Madhuri Mishra is a teacher.

He scored 97.4% in the Class 12 board exam as a flying candidate last year.

Sharing his study strategy, he said, “I thoroughly followed NCERT books and took mock tests for practice. During the lockdown, my coaching centre provided online classes to continue preparation and doubt clearance. I studied for 13 to 14 hours a day to complete my daily target. I am happy that my hard work paid off.”

Around 10,000 students from the state took JEE Advanced exam held on October 3 across 40 exam centres spread over 13 districts.

