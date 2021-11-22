Jharkhand Assembly Foundation Day: People are watching, Guv reminds MLAs of conduct, responsibility

Elected representatives need to be mindful of their conduct during assembly sessions as they are under scanner of the electorate which asesses and makes opinion about the performance of respective legislators, Governor Ramesh Bais said on Monday on the occasion of 21st Foundation Day of Jharkhand Assembly.

Addressing the annual event at the new assembly building, which was also attended by chief minister Hemant Soren, Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, ministers and legislators, Bais said live telecast of assembly proceedings has put legislators under close scrutiny.

“People form opinion about their representatives based on what they see through the live proceedings. Therefore, you need to be mindful of your conduct and behaviour in the House. People choose their representatives with utmost hopes and legislators are responsible for taking up their problems and find solutions,” said Bais.

The governor underlined that while the auspicious day was a reason to celebrate, it also provides opportunity to introspect about the limitations and areas where course correction is required.

Highlighting the disruption of assembly proceedings by members to make their point, the governor said while it’s important to raise issues many a times it is not done under the proceedings regulations.

“It seems they are carried away with what’s going to be published in Press the next day and the fact they want to be seen by public as proceedings are telecast live. Such acts also become Page 1 news the next day,” he added.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated BJP legislator Ramchandra Chandravanshi for being nominated for the Birsa Munda Excellent Legislator for the year. Vidhan Sabha state members, national award winners, players of repute and three best performing districts were also felicitated on the occasion by CM and. Speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Rabindranath Mahto recalled the long struggle for separate state of Jharkhand. “This is the place where the policy decisions are taken amid bitter sweet discussions. Both treasury and opposition benches play their role in its functioning and decisions taken,” he added.

Addressing the event, the chief minister recounted the different welfare schemes and policy decisions taken by his government in past two years.