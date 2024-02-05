JItan Ram Manjhi throws a dart at Nitish Kumar over portfolio; his son clarifies

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (S), one of the constituents of the Nitish Kumar government sworn in on January 28, on Monday questioned the choice of the portfolios allocated to his son Santosh Kumar Suman, wondering why they were again allocated the scheduled caste (SC) welfare ministry. Patna: HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Jan. 28 (PTI)

“From 1984 to 2013, whenever I became a minister, I was made the scheduled caste welfare minister. Now my son Santosh Kumar Suman was also given the same ministry…. Is only SC and ST welfare department there for us,” the 79-year-old veteran politician said at a party meeting in Gaya’s Wazirganj on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Are we not capable of handling other ministries,” Manjhi asked, targeting chief minister Nitish Kumar who is due to face the trust vote on February 12 as leader of the NDA government. On Sunday

To be sure, his son Santosh Kumar Suman, who was allocated the SC/ST welfare and the information technology departments on February 3, clarified that he had no complaints.

“His (Jitan Ram Manjhi) statement reflects a father’s concern for his son. But as far as getting SC/ST welfare (ministry) is concerned, it is a very comprehensive department, and I will work honestly. SC/ST constitute around 23% of Bihar’s population, so there is a lot of scope to work in the department,” Santosh Kumar Suman said.

Manjhi’s swipe at the Nitish Kumar government is seen in the context of his demand for at least two berths in the cabinet for the support of his party’s four MLAs and an MLC. Manjhi had previously claimed that he had even been offered a CM’s post by the Opposition alliance.

Manjhi, who had followed Nitish Kumar in walking out of the NDA in 2022, but had returned to the BJP-led formation six months ago, has said he expected the BJP to support him in pressing the demand.

“After all, even an Independent has got a ministerial berth”, said Manjhi, without mentioning by name Sumit Kumar Singh, who belongs to an influential Rajput family.

The government has the support of 128 MLAs, as against 115 of the RJD-led alliance, in the 243-member assembly.

In a post on X, Santosh Kumar Suman also rebutted swirling rumours that he could drop out of the cabinet in protest. Suman said he would stay with the NDA and that he would resign because he cared about Bihar. “I care more about Bihar than power. Your blessings are enough. The chair has to come and go,” he said in a post.