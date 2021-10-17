Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / J&K killings: Bihar CM holds telephonic conversation with LG, expresses concern
patna news

J&K killings: Bihar CM holds telephonic conversation with LG, expresses concern

CM Nitish Kumar announces compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of two deceased in the attack
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar termed the Jammu and Kashmir killings as “very saddening”. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:40 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna

Terming the killing of two labourers from Bihar and gunshot injury to another labourer in a terrorist attack at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir as unfortunate and sad, Bihar chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha about the attack.

According to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, the Bihar CM expressed deep concern over the killings of natives of Bihar in the valley during his talk with the LG, J&K.

The release said the CM is shocked by the incident and termed it as “very saddening”. The CM also announced a compensation of 2 lakh each to the families of two deceased in the attack, Raja Krishidev and Yogendra Rishidev. The CM has also directed the officials to extend benefits to the next of kin of the two deceased from schemes of social welfare and labour resources department, as per rule.

The CM also prayed for the early recovery of the health of the injured victim in the attack Chunchun Rishidev.

