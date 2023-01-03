Jungle raj is back in Bihar: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, who was on his first visit to Bihar on Tuesday after chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) snapped ties with his party and joined RJD-led grand alliance to form a new government in the state about five months ago, said “jungle raj” has returned to the state.

Addressing a rally at Paru in Muzaffarpur district, which falls under Vaishali parliamentary constituency, Nadda accused CM Kumar of betraying people’s mandate. “Nitish Kumar has betrayed the people of Bihar. He disrespected and insulted the mandate of the people of Bihar. People of Bihar will reply to this disrespect in a democratic manner,” he said, alleging that development in the state has come to a standstill ever since BJP was stripped of power.

Ruling out any alliance with any party, Nadda said, “BJP will contest in Bihar with a new edge. We will strengthen the organisation.”

Referring to AIIMS Darbhanga project, the BJP president said, “I asked Nitish ji not once but four or five times to give land for AIIMS in Darbhanga. The government of India has given ₹12,00 crore for AIIMS in Darbhanga. Bihar government has given us 85 acres of land. We need 200 acres. We have to make arrangements for it and take it forward,” he said, alleging that things are moving at snail pace.

“Since the formation of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar, not a day goes without hearing about murders, loot, kidnapping, rape and other crimes. ‘Jungle Raj’ has returned to the state. There is a complete breakdown in law and order in the state,” Nadda said. “I do not understand who is ruling in Sushasan Babu’s government. The control over administration is gone.”

Later in the day, Nadda also chaired a meeting of his party’s state unit office-bearers in Patna as part of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, BJP had won 17 in the 2019 elections while JD(U) had won 16. Six seats were won by the erstwhile united LJP, which fought as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Congress had won one seat.

