Bihar official suspended after DM’s surprise inspection at circle office

Kaimur district magistrate (DM) Shawan Kumar on Tuesday slapped a ₹45000 fine on circle officer (CO) Nuaon for violating government rules regarding land mutation. The fine will be deducted from the salary of the officer. Kumar also ordered the deduction of salary for five days from the salary of five officials and the termination of services of a clerk hired on contract because they were absent from duty.

Kaimur district magistrate Sawan Kumar made a surprise inspection of Nuaon circle office on Monday. (Representative Image)

The instructions were issued on Monday morning after Kumar, who recently took over as the district magistrate, made a surprise inspection at the Nuaon circle office and found that 97 cases of land mutation were pending for over 60 days, contrary to the departmental rules. Following this, he suspended circle officer Badri Prasad Gupta on Tuesday with immediate effect for negligence, arbitrariness and violation of superior’s order.

His headquarters was fixed at hilly block Adhaura with direction to pay only living allowance during the suspension period. The office was also directed to frame charges against Prasad within 15 days for further action.

The MNREGA programmme officer, head clerk Kumar Om Prakash, contractual clerk Dev Kumar Ram, IT assistant Manu Kumar, data entry operator Abhay Tiwary, and Aadhar Card entry operator Sunil Kumar were found absent from the office at 11.15am.

The DM directed to deduct their five day’s salary after getting explanation and to terminate the contract of Dev Kumar Ram.

The DM also directed the officials to ensure unobstructed tape-water supply and immediate repairing of lanes and drainages, damaged during laying pipelines, said Satyendra Tripathi, district public relation officer (DPRO).