Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Land broker shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia; investigation on
patna news

Land broker shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia; investigation on

The deceased, 40-year-old Guddu Miya, was also an active member of the Bittu Singh gang. An irate mob blocked the Purnia-Saharsa road at Madhubani and reportedly pelted stones
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:55 AM IST
File photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A land broker was shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia town on Thursday evening. The deceased, 40-year-old Guddu Miya, was also an active member of the Bittu Singh gang. An irate mob blocked the Purnia-Saharsa road at Madhubani and reportedly pelted stones. They were demanding an immediate arrest of the killers.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said investigation was underway.

Police sources said the deceased was wanted in several criminal cases and the killing could be a fallout of rivalry.

Tension prevailed in the Madhubani locality where people have reportedly confined themselves inside their houses. Heavy police forces have been deployed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP