Lightning kills 6, Patna flooded after pounded by record rain

Six people died after struck by lightning as heavy rains coupled with thunderbolts lashed parts of Bihar since Friday evening, even as Patna recorded 150 mm of rainfall, its highest single-day rainfall in June that left large parts of the state capital inundated, including the assembly building and the residence of deputy chief minister Renu Devi.

On June 20, 1997, Patna had recorded 205.4 mm of rainfall, its highest to date, according to the meteorological department.

The state’s disaster management department (DMD) confirmed death of six people due to thunderbolts across the state. As per its control room, two people died each at Muzaffarpur and Sheikhpura and one each at Sitamarhi and Lakhisarai till 5 pm.

Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow colour warning for thunderstorm activities till June 30 across the state.

Weatherman Zeeshan Ansari, said, “Patna witnessed unprecedented high intensity rain and thunderstorm activities during early hours on Saturday. Rise in temperature in southern districts, presence of humidity in atmosphere and cyclonic circulation resulted into intense lightning activities.”

“A cyclonic circulation is lying over Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Under the influence, Bihar will continue to receive moderate to heavy rain till June 30. Residents and farmers are advised to take shelter in pucca houses if they see lightning strikes or hear thunderstorm sound,” he said.

Meanwhile, incessant rain inundated major residential areas in Patna, throwing life out of gear due to heavy waterlogging. Two to three feet high water accumulated in Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Ashok Rajpath, Anisabad, Beur More, Azimabad, Station Road, Nala Road, Patliputra Colony, Shivpuri, Bailey Road and Khagual.

With roads covered with sheets of water, residents feared a repeat of 2019 when large areas of the capital city had remained waterlogged for days following post-monsoon rain.

Hundreds of families face a harrowing time on Saturday after stormwater flooded approach roads and entered houses in Rajeev Nagar, Ramkrishna Nagar, Bazar Samiti, Phulwari Sharif and Danapur.

“Rainwater has entered inside my verandah, hall and bedroom. I don’t even have space for relocating my furniture and house articles. Besides, the stormwater has also swept slit and garbage inside the house as the municipal staff left heap of slit near drains,” said Uzma Khan, a resident of Phulwari Sharif.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Khagual, said, “Around 1,000 people are suffering in this locality due to heavy waterlogging. I have filed a written complaint at municipal office but have not received any response yet.”

Meanwhile, Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the work to drain out water from main areas and rescue operations were under way.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Sharma, said, “As soon as rain abated, we started draining accumulated water from different localities. Waterlogging has been cleared from various localities, including Bihar Legislative Assembly, Patna airport, Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Ashok Rajpath. Our quick response team is carrying out rescue operations in waterlogged areas.”

As per DMD, more than 450 people died due to lightning strikes in the state last year which included 83 deaths in a single day on June 25.