Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla laments lack of debates on policy-making

PATNA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called falling dignity of the House and a lack of debates on policy-making matters of serious concern while calling for a collective approach to deal with it.

Speaking at an event to mark the centenary of the Bihar assembly building, Birla said India has a multi-party parliamentary system and governments come and go. “Whichever party is in power should strive to work positively to strengthen the democratic institutions.”

He said the House is meant for arguments and counter-arguments and it is natural and necessary to have differences of opinion between the ruling dispensation and the opposition on important issues. “...but it should not be allowed to become a disruption, certainly not organised bottleneck.”

Birla called for efforts to arrive at unanimous decisions despite differences and forceful debates, which are the flavour of a thriving democracy. “...the government should also work positively in that direction so that expected outcome could be achieved.”

Birla called the falling sittings of legislatures a matter of concern. He said half of the available time is lost to disruptions and sloganeering. “Many MPs ask me if the Lok Sabha will run. This is not good. Despite forceful debates, the real business must be allowed to be conducted.”

Birla said disruptions were against the basic spirit of democracy. “...if required, presiding officers of the state legislatures should bring about required changes in rules to ensure smooth and disciplined conduct of the House.”

Birla called on resolving that in the next 25 years, when India celebrates the centenary of independence, state legislatures should be a place of meaningful discussion for the welfare of the people. He added they should become ideal for democratic institutions of other countries also. “This will require a collective effort. All state legislatures should also institute ‘best legislator award’ to encourage performers.”

Birla said 42% of the legislators in the Bihar assembly were first-timers and that an orientation programme would be highly useful for them. He asked the legislators to uphold the highest decorum in conduct and action both in public and personal life. “You are not an individual, but an institution. Your conduct should increase House dignity and set an example for others.”

Birla said he would like to have a digital portal for the proceedings of the state legislatures, parliamentary committee reports, library materials for the people to have all information on one platform. “Another endeavour is to bring about parity in rules and processes of all state legislatures,” he said.

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary urged Birla to intervene when the judiciary makes casual remarks on legislation. “It hurts when the judiciary makes a sweeping statement that the legislature does not review the implementation of the law and laws are made in haste. How then are constitutional amendments brought?”

Choudhary referred to recent statements on prohibition in Bihar and said the legislature should not be allowed to become a punching bag.

On December 28, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana cited the prohibition law as an example of the “lack of foresight in drafting legislation, which leads to mounting court cases”.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said the people look up to their legislators with a lot of hope. “The legislators represent not only their constituency but the state. Irrespective of the party, every legislator must present his/her point of view effectively in the House and draw the government’s attention to important issues, but it should not be allowed to get bitter.”

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said it is important to protect the sanctity of democratic institutions, which should not become inaccessible to the masses.

