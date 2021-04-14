Low-key Navratri celebrations begin in Bihar, temples shut down amid Covid-19 spike

Amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, devotees in Patna held low-key Navratri celebrations which began on Tuesday. The nine-day festival will conclude on April 21.

Scaling down the celebrations in view of social distancing, a majority of devotees offered prayers at their homes while some opted for indoor ‘Kalash Sthapana’. Prominent temples in the city shut down to prevent large congregations following the Bihar government’s instructions for closure of religious places till April 30.

Despite the closure of temples, hundreds of devotees were spotted near the Mahavir Mandir, Patan Devi Mandir, Shitila Mandir and Durga Sthan to offer prayers from beyond the gate.

Considering religious sentiments of devotees, a few temples resorted to virtual platforms for live darshan, donation, and online booking for ‘prasad’. Mahavir Mandir near Station Road has started online booking for Naivedyam ladoo during Navratri.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust said, “Following Covid-19 guidelines, we have restricted entry of devotees. However, puja rituals are being performed by the priest will full religious fervour and gaiety. Devotees can book ‘prasad’ online and we also have provisions of live ‘aarti’ darshan for devotees.”

“More than 50,000 devotees visit the temple on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the footfall of devotees increases manifold during festivals. In the 300-year history of the temple, entry of devotees has been restricted for the second time owing to the outbreak of Covid-19,” he claimed.

Sharing details about online booking, a trust member said, “Devotees can now book prasad online through an order request on mahavirnaivedyam@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 9334468400. We ensure same day delivery for bookings received before 4pm.”

Similarly, Chhoti Patan Devi Temple has also resorted to online platforms for puja and darshan.

The temple’s priest, Acharya Vivek Dwivedi, said, “Entry of devotees have been restricted to prevent mass gathering. We have provision for live streaming of ‘aarti’ and ‘havan’ via social media platforms. Those devotees who wish to perform puja can send their details and donations on WhatsApp number 7250901265. Our priest will perform puja with their names.”

Devotees, however, rued that closure of temples had dampened the festive spirit. Pratima Mishra (65), a resident of Kankarbagh, said, “I wanted to visit Badi and Chhoti Patan Devi to seek blessings as I go there every year during Navratri. Religious places should have not closed completely and 50% visitors should have been allowed to enter at a time.”

Small vendors selling puja articles near temples shared that they were suffering losses due to the closure of temples. Soni Kumari, a flower seller near Station Road, said, “Sale of flowers, leaves , garlands and other articles have declines by 80%. At least, 100 customers used to visit my stall on a daily basis in a normal situation. Usually, sales increase during festivals but we are suffering losses this time due to the sudden closure of temples.”