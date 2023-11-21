Madhepura collector’s vehicle hits 4 on NH 47 in Bihar’s Madhubani, 3 die

MADHEPURA: Three persons including a woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed in Bihar’s Madhubani district in a road accident involving the official vehicle of the Madhepura district collector Vijay Prakash Meena, people familiar with the matter said.

Witnesses said the Madhepura collector’s vehicle first hit Gudiya Devi, 27, and her seven-year-old daughter, before hitting two labourers working on the highway (Videograb)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the accident took place at about 8am on National Highway 57 near Phulparas Chowk in Madhubani district when the Madhepura collector was on his way back to Madhepura from Darbhanga a little over 100km away.

Witnesses said the car first hit the woman, Gudiya Devi, 27, and her daughter, 7, before hitting two labourers working on the highway. The workers were taken to the Darbhanga medical college and hospital. One of them, later identified as Ashok Singh of Rajasthan, succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the circumstances of the accident are still being investigated to confirm the sequence of events.

Soon after the accident, scores of angry people gathered at the spot and blocked the highway. Someone also broke the rear windshield of the multi-utility vehicle involved in the accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Prakash Meena, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 2016 batch, his bodyguard and the driver left the spot on a motorcycle to escape the mob. Later senior Madhubani district officials arrived at the scene to pacify people.

Meena could not be contacted after he left the spot. Madhepura district’s public relations officer said he had reached his office about 70km from the accident spot.