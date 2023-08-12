Swollen rivers spark flood fears in north Bihar

All major rivers passing through Bihar are flowing in spate and have jumped danger levels (DLs) at isolated places, according to the flood bulletin released by the water resources department (WRD) on Saturday.

A swollen Ganga river at Kali Ghat in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend throughout their courses, engulfing low-lying localities along their courses. However, all safety embankments are safe and firm to withstand the water pressure as of now,” the bulletin said.

The discharge in Gandak river in north Bihar from Vamikinagar barrage has also gone up marginally. The river is flowing about 34 cm above the DL at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj district.

Likewise, Bagmati was also recorded flowing about 1.12 cm and 53 cm above the red mark at Benibad and Kataunjha around 2 pm on Saturday, according to the bulletin. Settlements near the course of river have been submerged, though is no immediated threat of flooding beyond the safety embankments, WRD officials said.

Ganga has crossed the danger level at Hathidah, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, while Burhi Gandak and Kamla Balan have jumped the danger mark at Khagaria and Jhanjharpur.

WRD officials said all rivers were flowing in their courses. However, a few spells of heavy rains in Nepal, where some of them originate, might complicate the scenario.

Meanwhile, in Bhagalpur, the campus of City College located on the bank of an abandoned stream of river Ganga was inundated on Saturday, forcing the management to suspend classes. The college staff have shifted the necessary documents and easily portable gadgets from the campus, which has been submerged under two-three feet of water pushed back from Ganga, which has jumped the red mark at Kahalgaon by 40 cm and is about to touch the danger level in Bhagalpur.

Residents of villages located in riverine areas of Bhagalpur are being forced to relocate to safer places.

In Patna, residents of Patna’s Bind Toli and riverine areas in Danapur have also shifted to higher places, leaving their houses inundated by the floodwaters.

