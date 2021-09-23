Man accused of rape bid ordered by court to wash women’s clothes for six months

A man in Madhubani district of Bihar, accused of attempted rape, has been given bail on condition that he wash and iron the clothes of all women in his village for six months.

Lalan Kumar, 20, will have to buy detergent and other items needed to provide six months of free laundry services to about 2,000 women in the village of Majhor, a court said on Wednesday.

Kumar, who washes clothes for a living, was arrested in April on charges including attempted rape, Santosh Kumar Singh, a police officer, said.

No date has been set for his trial.

“All the women in the village are happy with the court decision,” Nasima Khatoon, the village head, said.

“It is historic. It will boost respect for women and help to protect dignity,” added Khatoon, one of the villagers who will monitor Kumar.

Women in the village said the order had made a positive impact by making crime against women a subject of discussion in their community.

“This is a remarkable step and a different kind of punishment that sends a message to society,” said Anjum Perween.