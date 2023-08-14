Bihar: Man arrested with bones of wild animals in Valmiki Tiger Reserve

A man in possession of bones of wild animals was arrested by the joint team of Naurangiya police and special task force (STF) from a village located near Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district late Sunday evening.

Acting on a tip off, the man identified as Jitendra Sahani, was arrested from Gobarahiya village.

Naurangiya police station’s station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kunar Jha told media persons that the arrested individual has been handed over to the forest department.

“We have handed over the man arrested to the forest department with the bones,” the SHO said.

Reacting on the developments, Nesamani K, conservator and field director of VTR said, “These bones look quite old and the wild animal to which these bones belong could not be ascertained immediately. However, bones are being sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) at Dehradun to ascertain the animal of which these skeletons are.”

A forest official said they are keeping a tab on the activities in the forest area.

“We believe tigers, leopards and bears are obviously most vulnerable to poaching. However, taking nothing to the chance. A number of home guard jawans, five rangers to keep a tab on activities in the forest area, besides 17 wireless stations have also been set up to raise alarm, if required,” the forest official said.