Man caught with gold worth 28L concealed in rectum at Patna airport

A Bengaluru-bound passenger was caught with gold biscuits worth ₹28.18 lakh concealed in his rectum during security check at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport late on Saturday evening, said officials on Sunday.

The passenger, identified as Ahamed Abdul Hug, was subsequently arrested.

“The CISF authorities recovered foreign-marked gold biscuits, weighing 583.60g and valued at ₹2,818,784, from a person at Patna Airport during security check. The gold was concealed in his rectum. Thereafter, the preventive wing of Patna Customs nabbed the suspect and brought him to Customs headquarters office for interrogation,” said Kapil Deo Prasad, superintendent (media) at Customs (Preventive) Headquarters.

Fake identity cards were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, said officials.

According to officials, in this case, an Indigo Airlines flight, which had come from Dubai to Delhi and subsequently used for domestic run from Delhi to Patna, was used for smuggling. “The first carrier person concealed the gold biscuits below the seat while getting off at Delhi from Dubai, while the second carrier person boarded the same plane to collect the hidden gold and landed at Patna. He was further planning to proceed for Chennai via Bengaluru to deliver the smuggled gold, but he was caught by CISF as metal detector door at departure side buzzed,” said an official at the customs department.

Legal proceedings against the arrested accused are under process, said officials.