Man commits suicide, leaves note incriminating wife, her brother

The deceased’s sister-in-law told the police that his wife used to argue with him every day. On Tuesday night, a heated argument took place between the man and his wife and brother-in-law
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The incident came to light on Wednesday around 10 am. (Representative image)

A 42-year-old trader allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday at his house under Khajekalan police station. The deceased left a suicide note in which he made his wife and brother-in-law responsible for this extreme step, police said.

SHO of Khajekalan police station Rahul Thakur said, “An FIR has been lodged against wife and others. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the suicide.”

The incident came to light on Wednesday around 10 am. “On getting information, a police team reached the spot and sent the man’s body to the NMCH for autopsy,” he added.

The deceased’s sister-in-law told the police that his wife used to argue with him every day. On Tuesday night, a heated argument took place between the man and his wife and brother-in-law, she added.

