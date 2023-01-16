Man injured during celebratory firing in Rohtas

A young man was shot at and critically injured in celebratory gun firing during a marriage feast in Mandar Darwaja locality of Sasaram town in Rohtas district late Sunday night, police said.

Police said the man, identified as Md. Meraj, 25, was a labourer working at the venue when he was hit.

According to the police, a marriage feast was organized at the house of one Md Naseem, and around 11.45pm, someone fired several rounds in the air. One of the bullets hit the labourer, who sustained an injury on his right shoulder, police said.

“He was taken to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar and is out of danger,” town station head officer (SHO) SK Sinha said.

Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said they have identified the man who shot the gun and raids are being conducted for his arrest.

