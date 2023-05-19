40-year-old man killed over charges of exorcism in Bihar district: Police

A man was allegedly killed on charges of exorcism in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old man, a resident of Susarhi village.

According to police, the man had gone to perform exorcism on a girl in his distant family at Basaura village.

The police added that the person was attacked by the girl’s father and brother causing grievous injuries to the former resulting to his death.

Superintendent of police Vineet Kumar said that a murder case has been registered with Sanjhauli police station and both the accused were arrested.

They will be sent to jail on Friday.